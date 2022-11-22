Once the trailer showed that we would be getting a new Black Panther for the sequel, speculations immediately started to fly about who would be taking up the mantle. There were discussions that it could be one of the beautiful ladies of Wakanda Forever, including Nakia, Okoye, Aneka, and Shuri. Because of the history of the comic books themselves and the blood relation, Shuri seemed like an obvious choice. Still, many more Marvel characters were on the table, closer to becoming the new Black Panther in the MCU.

How To Move Forward

The biggest question that everyone had was how to move forward after the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler and screenwriter Joe Robert Cole especially had to break down the decision-making in this regard.

The two had to decide whether the character of T’Challa and Black Panther would have a future. The first thought that came to mind was that Marvel could abandon the surface and project altogether. However, Black Panther has become a cultural landmark for Marvel fans recently. Thankfully, this seems like they need more viable options.

The second option they thought of was to shift the story away from the character of T’Challa and Black Panther and focus on the aftermath of everything that happened in Wakanda. And lastly, they thought to unceremoniously hire another actor to play T’Challa and pretend nothing had changed. Luckily none of these was what they chose.

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole chose instead to honour Boseman and his portrayal of King T’Challa. By not replacing him, they decided to select another character to carry the mantle with the reverence it deserves.

Who It Almost Was

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cole explained that Shuri wasn’t his first choice for who should inherit the mask. He explained that for him, M’Baku was actually one of the frontrunners for the next in line. While trying to decide who they wanted to be the new Black Panther, he explained the creative process of each decision. First, the innovative team would play with the thought of how that character would fit into the fantastic story they wanted to show. “What’s the most impactful choice – what’s the best journey?”

He explained that it was more critical for him and the writing team to be true to the story and then focus on where it led rather than writing a story around the character. “You kick the tires on all sorts of ideas, and you just want to make the best decision and do what’s best for the story.”

The New Black Panther

As anyone who has watched the movie will know, it has been confirmed that Shuri took up the Black Panther mantle. She has established herself as a young genius princess, the younger sister of the beloved King T’Challa, an inventor and general technology mastermind. She took up the mantle in comic book history too, so it’s incredible to see Marvel being faithful to the comics again.

