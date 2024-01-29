Summary:

How many television viewers and fans of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series knew that country singer Dollie Parton was an uncredited producer on the original series? Believe it or not, the famous singer co-produced all seven seasons of the supernatural show and Angel, its spin-off series. Parton is co-owner of Sandollar Television, the production company responsible for creating and bringing the franchise to TV. Recently, the country singer announced that the studio is rebooting the series for television, but is revamping Buffy the Vampire Slayer a good idea?

For those too young to remember, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a hit show starring teen idol Sarah Michelle Gellar. Over the years, the actress has been asked about a reboot of the series multiple times. Not one to mince words, Gellar told SFX Magazine (via Indiewire) that she would not be suitable to return in the role.

“I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up”, said Gellar.

When asked if she would return as the titular character, the actress confirmed that although she looks young for her current age, she would not return because she isn’t suitable to portray an adolescent.

Of course, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot without Sarah Michelle Gellar would be starting on the wrong foot. The actress and the rest of the cast made the show stand out amidst a swarm of popular teen series on TV in the 90s. With original cast members, the writers would have to pull a rabbit out of the hat and create something so compelling and fresh that the reboot would gain high viewership without the old cast, a tall order indeed and highly unlikely.

The original series ended in such a way that various other vampire slayers could continue to tell the story from their unique perspective. As Gellar alluded, the series does not need a reboot; it should simply continue with a new slayer taking the reins and honouring Buffy’s legacy by telling a new story.

Disgraced Hollywood director Joss Whedon is the creator and brains behind the Buffy franchise. He wrote the script for the original film on which the series was based and was a showrunner on the series. Buffy the Vampire Slayer will always be linked to Whedon, and any reboots or new series in the franchise will have his name attached—Whedon’s stigma in the industry would be an albatross around the neck of the reboot. The producers will somehow have to disassociate Whedon’s image from the new show.

Buffy is a 90s classic. Times were so much different back then. The show’s blend of quirkiness, goofy humour and maturity might be less welcome than it was in the past. 90s television was often camp and satirical, fictionalizing teenage years with tongue-in-cheek humour that was often politically incorrect. The show poked fun at teen comedies and films without taking itself too seriously. A new adaptation will need help to match the humour and irony of the original.

Essentially, all the evidence we have implies that a Buffy the Vampire Reboot would be an awful idea.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to a Buffy reboot, or are you sceptical?