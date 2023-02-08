The Last of Us is a critically acclaimed video game and series that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. The game has captivated players with its intense survival gameplay, character development, and stunning graphics. One of its standout features is the variety of zombie types players encounter throughout their journey. And in this article, we’ll take a closer look at all the different zombie types in it and what makes each one unique.

In this one, unlike other great zombie games, where the cause of the outbreak is typically a virus, the fungal infection is unique and sets the game apart from other zombie franchises. The fungal infection affects the host’s brain and causes the host to become a mindless, aggressive zombie.

Before we dive into the different types of zombies, it’s important to note that the infection that caused the zombie outbreak in this game is a fungal infection.

The fungal infection turns people into zombies, creating a new, dangerous, beautiful ecosystem.

Throughout the game, players will encounter different types of infected plants and animals that have mutated because of the fungal infection. These infected creatures are often used as obstacles or weapons by the infected, making the world of The Last of Us even more dangerous.

In addition to the infected creatures, players will encounter human survivors who have formed communities and are trying to survive in a world overrun by zombies. The interactions between the player and the survivors are a key part and contribute to the game’s overall atmosphere.

Now, we invite you to review the new type of zombies found both in video games and now in its television version on HBO. The kinds of living dead that The Last of Us proposes are, without a doubt, one of its main attractions, and here they are:

Runners

Runners are the first type of zombie that players encounter. They are the most common type of zombie, known for their fast, aggressive behaviour.

Runners are frequently found in groups and chase the player if they detect their presence. These zombies are usually the first line of defence for the infected and are frequently used to wear down the player before more dangerous zombies appear.

Stalkers

Stalkers are a type of zombie that is stealthy and often hide in the shadows. Unlike Runners, these will not chase the player if they detect their presence. Instead, they will wait until the player is close before attacking.

Stalkers are dangerous because they can attack the player from behind and are typically found in tight, cramped spaces where the player has limited mobility.

Clickers

Clickers are a type of zombie that have lost their sight and use echolocation to detect the player. They are some of the most dangerous zombies in the game because they are immune to all but the most powerful weapons.

Clickers are also very fast and aggressive, making them difficult to avoid or fight. Players will regularly need to use stealth and strategy to avoid or defeat them.

Bloaters

Bloaters are a type of zombie that is covered in fungal growths and are capable of exploding. These are extremely dangerous and can kill the player with just one explosion.

In addition to their explosive abilities, Bloaters also have high health and are difficult to defeat with conventional weapons. Players will need to use strategy and caution when approaching them.

Infected Humans

Infected Humans are a type of zombie that is not fully transformed into zombies. They are still able to communicate and display some human emotions.

Infected Humans are often encountered in the later stages of the game. They can be more dangerous than other zombie types because of their ability to work together and use weapons.

Undoubtedly, The Last of Us is a masterpiece that combines intense survival gameplay with beautiful graphics and a captivating storyline. And the different types of zombies in the game are just one of the many reasons why it is a must-have game for fans of the zombie genre.