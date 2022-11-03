November is a great time for Steam releases it seems, and that includes a new 2D platformer that has action, adventure, mystery, a well as an RPG-like levelling system all rolled into one. Stay tuned for the 3rd of November to see Old Moon and Humble Games’ new moody and atmospheric Metroidvania-style game, Ghost Song.

RELATED: Everything We Want to See In Star Wars Battlefront 3

Ghost Song

Set on a lonely and desolate moon that seems to have nothing but endless tunnels and little hope, players take on the role of a Deadsuit exploring the mysteries of the isolated moon known as Lorian. Described as a game where “Action and loss meet,” the haunting backdrop of a dark and desolate moon finds players awakening from a deep slumber to an unfamiliar world where they have to try and unlock the mysteries of what happened to them as well as the planet, and all the secrets and stories that lie deep beneath the surface of this strange and unwelcoming world.

The 2D action-adventure game sees players delving deep into the cavernous depths of Lorian, on a search for secrets but instead finding a variety of strange and dangerous hostile creatures, along with some other inhabitants that at first seem neither friend nor foe. While unlocking the secrets, your main goal is to understand the mystery of your existence and find a way off of the desolate moon.

Along the way, players unlock the abilities of their Deadsuit, as well as equipment that they will need to survive the unwelcoming planet, and navigate the pathways that will inevitably lead them to more secrets, or more enemies. Despite its 2D nature, it plays less like a standard platformer or the typical roguelikes that can be found in this genre, but has the depth and levelling system of an action RPG where players can gain strengths that suit the way that they play, upgrading their melee strengths, ranged attacks, or health as they go along. Beware of the versatile enemies when deciding where to upgrade your strengths, as you may find a very one-sided build leading to a one-sided battle in their favour.

Most impressively, the game has a great story to complement the action-adventure playstyle, with a haunting atmosphere that will leave players unsettled but adamant to discover the mysteries of the seemingly dead moon, Lorian.

RELATED: The Truth Behind What Really Happened To Batgirl & Red Hood In Gotham Knights

Metroidvania Style

The style of the game was popularized by Metroid and Castlevania back in the day, a style that later games like Hollow Knight have tried their best to emulate, especially with plenty of action and mystery. The games in this genre have a very particular gameplay loop that makes them as addictive as they are, finding players working hard and feeling rewarded for eventually prevailing against the odds. Ghost Song has a similar feel to these Metroidvania-esque games, so it struggles to stand out amongst the crowd but will be a real treat for fans of the above-mentioned games.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: There’s Never Been A Better Time To Upgrade

Are you going to scoop up Ghost Song when it launches on November 3rd?