Even though we have to wait a full year until we get to watch the first episode of HBO’s TV series adaptation of The Last of Us, eagle-eyed fans are already spotting Easter eggs in the first trailer. Let’s see what they found.

RELATED: Am I Supposed To Hate Abby in The Last of Us Part II? Because I Don’t

The Last of Us is one of the best zombie horror video games that have ever been made. Remade for updated consoles time and time again, this franchise has proven over and over again that it has one of the biggest fanbases for a video game.

When a video game gets adapted into a movie or series, it can go one of two ways. One is that the production group creating the adaptation know nothing about the video game they are adapting, and the adaptation is so far off from the game it doesn’t make sense. This doesn’t always flop (look at Resident Evil for example, because the movie franchise has nothing to do with the video games) but can usually rub die-hard fans the wrong way. The other way it can usually go is that it is so true to source material that it appeals only to die-hard fans, and new watchers have no idea what is happening. Luckily for us, it looks like neither of these will be the outcome of HBO’s The Last of Us TV series adaptation.

The Last of Us is a video game about a fungal zombie epidemic outbreak that devastates the United States of America. Those who managed to survive the initial outbreak are trapped in their cities, cramped into their homes, and subjected to a curfew. Martial law takes over the whole country as the military is fighting to keep the virus at bay and keep the uninfected in check in the only way that they know how brute force. When it is discovered that the young girl Ellie is immune to the bite of the zombie, Joel, a smuggler, is hired to help her make it across the country to a rebel militia group called the Fireflies whom they believe can synthesize a cure from her blood.

While the previous announcement trailer told us little to nothing about what would be happening in The Last of Us TV series, only showing us some of the main characters and their castings, the latest trailer that dropped for the series gave us a much deeper look at what will be happening. If you don’t go through the trailer with a fine-toothed comb, there is a lot that can be missed, and by a lot, I mean a ton of Easter eggs that have been planted to show that HBO has every intention of being as true to the game as humanly possible.

RELATED: The Last of Us 3: What We Hope To See In The Next Sequel

1. Joel’s Watch

This was a stunning detail for HBO to hold onto, and something that many fans will appreciate. At the start of both The Last of Us TV series and the game, Joel’s daughter gives him this watch. The outbreak of this fungal zombie virus happens very soon after, and in the chaos of trying to escape, Joel’s daughter Sarah doesn’t make it. This is an event that haunts Joel (Pedro Pascal) for the rest of the game, and he wears his broken watch for the rest of his life as a reminder of his daughter.

In The Last of Us TV series trailer, not only is he wearing an almost perfect replica of the broken watch, but the watch has stopped at the exact time that Sarah dies in the game. What an Easter egg!

2. Familiar and Unfamiliar Faces

The trailer gives us a better first look at some of the characters we will be seeing in the series. An important one in the games, and seemingly so in The Last of Us TV series as well, is Bill (played by Nick Offerman). Bill is a supply man for Joel who is naturally skittish and paranoid about everyone that he meets. In the game, he sets booby-traps to protect his workspace, and it seems the series is no different as Bill can be staring down the barrel of a shotgun at someone stuck in a pit.

Another significant face we see is that of Merle Dandridge ad Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies. Dandridge voiced Marlene in the games, so it’s awesome that she was able to return for the live-action The Last of Us TV series adaptation as well.

Riley, played by Storm Reid, appears in the trailer in the setting of a merry-go-round, which tells us that even the DLC for the game, which shared the story of how Ellie discovered she was immune, isn’t being left behind. If you have played the game, you, unfortunately, know the outcome of this heartbreaking situation.

Joel’s brother Tommy, played by Gabriel Luna, makes a feature in the game as well. Part of the opening scene where Joel and Sarah are trying to escape, the scene is almost identical to the scene in the game, including when they become separated. In the game, Joel and Tommy meet up later and the two have quite a strained relationship and it will be interesting to see if the same will happen in the series. From the looks of it, it will.

An unfamiliar face is that of Melanie Lynskey who has been left off the cast list, her unknown character being kept as a surprise. She may be an original character that was added to help the story along, but some fans are speculating that she might be the leader of the rebellion in Pittsburgh based on where she was in the trailer.

RELATED: The Last of Us Part I Review – Still One of the Best Games Ever

3. Clickers

In The Last of Us TV series trailer, we get a glimpse of one of the most formidable enemies in the game: the Clickers. These are the infected that have been decaying for a while. Their bodies are completely taken over by the fungus, and their faces are completely covered in mushroom-like growths, rendering them blind. They have earned their nickname through the way that they create clicking noises with their mouths, a form of echolocation so that they can find their prey. The trailer does an awesome job of portraying the clickers, and just how terrifying they can be when you accidentally get too close.

4. Covering Up the Rebellion

In the opening scene of The Last of Us TV series trailer, some civilians can be seen covering up the Firefly propaganda with a fresh coat of paint. The Fireflies are a rebel militia group that is working against the martial law that most cities find themselves in, and are in some ways considered to be humanity’s last hope. Ellie has to make her way to the fireflies because they are hoping her blood will hold the cure.

RELATED: HBO’s The Last Of Us: Fans Want Nikolaj Coster-Waldau As Joel Instead

5. Ellie Shackled in Chains

A seemingly insignificant detail at first, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is seen in The Last of Us TV series trailer with chains around her ankles. This might seem like she is being held captive, but it might also have been for her safety. When Ellie is first bitten, all around her, including the Firefly agents, are sceptical about whether she is immune to the fungus or not. After a while of being shackled, it becomes clear that she is not changing, proving her immunity, just like in the game.

6. Blood, Snow, and Cannibals

In one scene, Ellie’s face is covered in blood and Joel is consoling her. This reminds players of a scene where Ellie has just killed David, the leader of a cannibal group who kidnapped her, and Joel is wiping the blood from her face and consoling her in the same way. No detail, scene, or worthwhile story is missed.

7. A Glimmer of Hope Nearing The End

Near the end of The Last of Us TV series trailer, Joel and Ellie share a look while touching music swells in the distance. This may not seem particularly important or Easter egg-like, but at the end of the game, Joel and Ellie share a touching moment where she sees wild giraffes that have been roaming free in a deserted part of the city, a moment that serves to bring the two weary travellers together. While this might seem insignificant, it was one of the players’ favourite moments, and it would be ab awesome indication that HBO is listening to fans and that they acknowledge the players.

RELATED: Casting HBO’s The Last of Us TV Series

8. Some Honourable Mentions

There were a ton of other tiny Easter eggs present in The Last of Us TV series trailer that almost went unnoticed. The song that is playing throughout the trailer, Alone and Forsaken by Hank Williams, was the same song used for the video game’s original 2012 trailer.

HBO has tried their best to replicate the environments of the game, down to broken buildings in the distance, snow-covered landscapes, and even the red buildings in the quarantine zone, and the scene where Joel, Ellie, and Tess are making their way through a storm tunnel.

HBO has made it very clear that they plan to stick to their guns and be as true to the source material as humanly possible, paying great attention to the details of the game and doing it justice. Judging from the trailer, this series is setting up to be one of the best live-action video game adaptations of all time, and the fans are here for it.

What details did you pick up on in The Last of Us trailer that we missed?