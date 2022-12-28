As the end of the year draws close, it is natural to reflect on everything that has occurred up to this point. And one such thing is the fantastic TV series presented to fans throughout 2022. Some, such as Wednesday, Stranger Things 4, and The Boys season 3, needed no confirmation when it came to the prospect of the shows being renewed for another season. However, a whole bunch of shows aired throughout the year that received incredibly high ratings on sites such as Rotten Tomatoes and IMBD. And funnily enough, a lot of those TV shows were cancelled in 2022 despite their great reception.

RELATED: Wednesday: Season 2 Plot And Fan Speculation For the Next Season

This year has brought about quite a bit of surprise (the good and the bad) in terms of entertainment. First, there were movies and series that broke records and took the world by storm with how good they were. Similarly, some films and shows were so bad they had explosive meme-ability. And then, there were series that were so good that fans were left wanting more. Only to discover that those shows were cancelled even though they were great. Here is a list of the top five tv shows that were cancelled in 2022 with impressive ratings:

5. Made For Love (2021)

Following the complications at HBO Max, this was one of the first shows to get cancelled at the streaming service despite its rave reviews. This black comedy-drama follows the story of Hazel (played by Cristin Milioti), who is on the run after discovering that her billionaire husband implanted a chip into her brain to spy on her. The show saw two seasons with the cast being praised for their performances, a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 6,9/10 rating on IMBD.

4. Gentefied (2020)

After two seasons, a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 7,4/10 rating on IMDB, it came as a shock when the series was cancelled by Netflix earlier this year. Unfortunately, there is no real reason offered for this decision. Some believed it was due to a lack of viewers, but co-showrunner Linda Yvette Chávez debunked this by pointing out that the show had a fanbase that sat in the millions. The show followed the lives of three Mexican cousins in a Los Angeles neighbourhood as they dealt with topics such as border laws and gentrification.

RELATED: Yes, It’s True. Netflix’s Warrior Nun Has Been Cancelled

3. Raising Dion (2019)

Once again, Netflix cancelled a show that was doing exceptionally well with no good reason behind it. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91% and a 7,1/10 score on IMBD, the show offered a different take on the superhero genre. Featuring (and directed by) Michael B. Jordan, the show follows the story of a newly widowed mother (played by Alisha Wainwright) who discovers that her son has superpowers. She has to figure out how to keep him safe and his powers a secret. With a fantastic performance by the now 11-year-old Ja’Siah Young, who played Dion, it was a big surprise that Netflix cancelled this family-friendly, relatable superhero show.

2. The Big Leap (2021)

With a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7,6/10 rating on IMDB, it would be expected that the show will be renewed for a second season. But that was not the case even though the show was top-rated and saw positive reviews from Fox internally. It was a comedy-drama reality TV-style show that brought various people from different walks of life together in one place to pursue their dreams in a dance show competition. The show was praised for its similarities to Glee and the casting of actors such as Scott Foley. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled in March of this year.

1. The Baby-Sitters Club (2020-2021)

Based on the novel series by Ann M. Martin and the original tv series from 1995, the story has been retold numerous times but remains loved. With a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7,5/10 rating on IMBD, the story follows the friendship of five middle-school girls who decide to start a business babysitting children in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The series received universal critical acclaim, mainly because it did not stray from the source material. Unfortunately, Netflix cancelled after two seasons, baffling fans once again with its track record of cancelling good shows for no reason.

RELATED: 14 Best New TV Shows Coming In 2023

Which TV show were you sad to see cancelled in 2022?