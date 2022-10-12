Just like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it’s been a long and wild ride for David Ayer’s Cut of Suicide Squad. But new details reveal there is hope for its release.

#ReleaseTheAyerCut

Seeing this hashtag would probably give some employees at Warner Bros. PTSD-like flashbacks to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut which was akin to a third World War for those who were victims of cyberattacks, hate, slander, and more, over Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. Snyder had a huge army behind him, willing to fight tooth and nail for his honour and to get Warner Bros. to release his version of the DC movie.

While this is a clamouring to release the director’s cut of a DC Movie, the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement is not nearly as violent or popular as its predecessor, and we don’t think it ever will be. As a director, David Ayer hasn’t gone through the same trouble with the production company that Zack Snyder did, and the battle for the movie hasn’t been made as personal, as it had for Snyder. Along with that, Ayer probably wouldn’t like to step on too many toes in the hope of continuing to work with Warner Bros, unlike Snyder who probably doesn’t care too much now that he has a deal with Netflix.

That being said, there are still a ton of fans that have been waiting for this cut of Suicide Squad since they found out it even existed, but the wait will probably be a much more patient one than history remembers.

Leaked Details

In a series of tweets, @RTAyerCutSS shared that they had had the privilege of watching The Ayer Cut and wanted to report to the world that there was still hope for its release. This news was confirmed by David Ayer himself, verifying the facts in the tweets.

“I had the honour of being shown ‘The Cut’ by @DavidAyerMovies. No Bs. 2hrs 23m of incredible! A totally different story! Forget the theatrical. This movie has a deeper message – Admin 1” – ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) October 6, 2022.

“The edit is complete in terms of timeline, sound etc. But, I would say there’s a bit of polishing required on some scenes, particularly the last act – effects-wise. – Admin 1” – ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) October 6, 2022.

“There is hope” – ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) October 6,2022.

Details Explained

For those of us who don’t use Twitter, or don’t feel like deciphering cryptic messages, here is a brief explanation of the contents of the tweets.

The first thing that was shared is that The Ayer Cut is going to be 2 hours and 23 minutes long, a far cry from the typical 4-hour cuts that Snyder is famous for.

Secondly, it looks like this cut of the movie is going to not only be very different from the theatrical version but will have a much deeper message to get across to the audience.

Jared Leto’s Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman seem to have a much greater role in the film.

Lastly, David Ayer’s Cut of Suicide Squad is finished but needs further polishing before the viewer thinks it would be ready for mainstream theatre.

When We Can Expect The Film

Although David Ayer’s Cut of Suicide Squad is pretty much finished, it seems to need some post-production polish and shine before Warner Bros. Pictures will release it into the world. We were told that it could release in 2022 on HBO Max, but this hasn’t come to fruition. The decision was overturned by some execs at Warner Bros. Pictures, but no reason behind the decision has emerged just yet.

There have been some reports about a mystery DC film that will be released in theatres sometime next year, and fans are starting to think (or maybe hope) that it’s going to be David Ayer’s Cut of Suicide Squad, if the film is ever released in theatres at all.

If it’s released in theatres, are you getting tickets for David Ayer’s Cut of Suicide Squad?