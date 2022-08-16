It’s hard to deny that actor Idris Elba has everything needed to play both Bruce Wayne and Batman in a live-action DC film.

DC’s Dark Knight has a fascinating story in terms of live-action adaptations. From die-hard comedians to accomplished method actors, there has been a diverse selection of how Bruce Wayne and Batman look and act on the big screen. Now that the DC Extended Universe is undergoing a series of radical changes, it seems only natural to cast a role with some real star power as their flagship superhero.

Most DC fans know by heart that Batman is the de facto face of the entire DC universe. Even if some other characters like Superman could be a better fit for what it means to be a superhero, the Dark Knight remains one of the more fascinating characters in the publication’s history.

For those reasons, I believe that a new Batman is in order – one that could compete with Robert Pattinson to become the “mainline” version of the character in the upcoming DCEU. That Batman should be played by none other than Idris Elba – and here are three reasons why I think the English actor would be the best pick for the role.

New Universe, New Dark Knight

These past few weeks have been a wild ride for fans of the DCEU. The sudden cancellation of Batgirl – not to mention the outrageous Ezra Miller saga – has jeopardized the cinematic universe’s plans.

Even though the Batman universe created by Matt Reeves has been seemingly unaffected by the shift in the DCEU, we’re still missing an actor who can play the Dark Knight in the franchise’s mainline continuity.

Having Idris Elba play the character would be the perfect way to distance this new Batman from every actor that’s played the part before, signalling a new era for the character.

Batman Is A Human, Too

The Dark Knight might be a near-perfect fighting machine and the world’s greatest detective, but sometimes, we forget that the man hiding under Batman’s cowl is just as vulnerable as any other.

It takes a skilful sort of actor to properly convey not just the cold-blooded vigilante that is Batman – but also the flawed socialite Bruce Wayne.

As a classic actor and a skilled master of his craft, Idris Elba would be capable of giving an adequate amount of nuance to such a fascinating character as Bruce Wayne. Given the proper script, I’d go as far as to say that he could even become the most outstanding actor to ever bring the Dark Knight to life on the big screen.

The Perfect Presence

Heroes and villains agree on one thing: Batman is a very imposing guy. While the comics have made this quite clear with their superhuman physical proportions, Batman’s on-screen presence has been surprisingly challenging to portray in past live-action films.

From Christian Bale’s almost comical raspy voice to Michael Keaton’s over-the-top theatrics, the Dark Knight is not as imposing in live-action films as he usually is in the comics. Notable exceptions include Ben Affleck’s “Batfleck” – mostly because he’s the only live-action Batman who’s ever faced Superman – and Robert Pattinson’s take on the character.

If there’s something that Idris Elba has proved in the past is that he is the guy you pick when you need a character that’s both inhumanly cool and undisputably badass. That’s why his role as Bloodsport in the latest adaptation of The Suicide Squad works so well – Elba is a natural-born leader.

This on-screen presence will come in handy if the new version of the Dark Knight we get in the DCEU introduces the Batman Family into the cinematic universe. A superhero team led by Idris Elba as Batman, possibly with a new Joker and introducing a whole new cast of Arkham’s most wanted who have yet to make their live-action debut?

That’s the kind of DCEU I’d like to see!

What do you think? Would Idris Elba make a great Batman?