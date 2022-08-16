Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been in the public eye for about half his life, and it is starting to take its toll, as he announces that he will be leaving social media for a while to concentrate on his mental health.

Although Uncharted actor Tom Holland has been acting for the better part of thirteen years, he has spent the last six of those dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as a result, has become one of the biggest young stars in the entire movie industry.

The young star’s latest appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home took him to even higher heights as the film became the highest-grossing non-Avengers movie in MCU history.

Social media Presence

Through his time in the MCU, Tom Holland has always had a fairly regular social media presence, with almost 75 million followers across his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Holland has always used his fame for more than just promoting his movies, but rather to promote The Brother’s Trust which is a charity that was set up by his family that helps grant funds and support to other charities in need.

The star has had a very noticeable decrease in social media posts following the release of his latest MCU movie, and he recently took to Instagram to share an announcement that he is officially leaving social media, sharing that he has deleted both the Instagram and Twitter applications from his devices and of course, the kind charity-minded star couldn’t help but plug a charity while he was at it.

Announcement

Tom Holland came back to Instagram momentarily to share a three-minute-long video to let fans know that he will be remaining offline to take care of his mental health, and while he was at it he was promoting Stem4 Teenage Mental Health Charity and The Brothers Trust.

In the video he notes how overstimulating and overwhelming both social media platforms can be for him, leading to his decision to stay away from them for the foreseeable future.

“Hi, guys. So I’ve been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent the last 13, 14 years, however long I’ve been acting…I cannot seem to say what I need to say without ‘um-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ every five minutes, so I’m gonna try again. I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app[s].”

In the caption of the video, he also shared:

“Hello and goodbye… I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health but felt compelled to come on here to talk about Stem4. Stem4 is one of the many charities The Brothers Trust is extremely proud to support – and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work. Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with – it would be greatly appreciated. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health.”

Being a leading Hollywood actor and dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, Holland gets his fair share of social media and both have shared how stressful that can be for them as they grow together. Hopefully, with this decision, he gets the opportunity to make his own life as comfortable as he can.

And of course, we love that he chooses to promote a charity even in such a moment, really speaking to his character.

To date, there is still no news about whether or not Tom Holland will be returning for the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man 4.

Are you sad to hear that Tom Holland is taking a break from social media for his mental health?