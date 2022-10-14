The Spooky Season is upon us once again and that means it is time to find a costume for your Halloween Party this year, fortunately, costume ideas for this year are far from slim. From Blockbuster films to Regency Period shows to Serial Killer documentaries to video games, there’s a little something for everyone this year. Whether you’re planning to go all out and dress up as your favourite character this year, or you just need some quick last-minute costume inspiration, this is the list for you. Here are the best costume ideas for Halloween in 2022.

1. Eddie Munson – Stranger Things

The writers for season 4 of Stranger Things gave everyone their new favourite character and one of the simpler costumed ideas. All you will need for the look is a long curly wig, a Hellfire T-shirt, a leather or denim jacket (or rather, a denim vest over a leather jacket) and ripped jeans. If you really want to sell the look (and you have the resources to do so), you can add a guitar to the ensemble and rock your way through the evening.

Given the character’s acclaim, this will definitely be one of the most popular Halloween costumes in 2022.

2. Wanda Maximoff – MCU

Marvel has given us plenty of Wanda looks to choose from in the last two years and none of them disappoints. Whether you decide to go as a desperate Scarlet Witch hunting down America so she can see her kids, or a Civil War Wanda dealing with her guilt, every Wanda outfit is a good Wanda outfit. Even possessed 838-Wanda.

No matter which outfit you decide to go for, incorporate Wanda’s iconic red.

For a more classic Scarlet Witch outfit, you’re going to need a pair of black tights, long boots, a red corset, a red cape, the Scarlet Witch crown and, for a “stuff’s about to go down look” red contact lenses. You can adjust her suit according to which movie you are basing your outfit on, like changing the cape to a longer jacket and adding fingerless gloves and her rings. No matter what you do, you’re sure to have fun as one of Marvel’s strongest characters.

Don’t forget to do her head tilt!

3. Harley Quinn (the dress) – The Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn has been a reoccurring Halloween character since she was first introduced to the big screen, and last year we were given a couple of her best looks yet. In order to capture the essence of the doctor-turned-supervillain in her latest style, you will need a blond wig with the ends dyed red on the one side and black on the other and a couple of temporary tattoos that you can either order or have drawn on by one of your more artistic friends. You will also need to find a long red dress and take a pair of scissors to the bottom of it so you can recreate the lopsided hem from the film. Pair your dress with a pair of chunky black combat boots and a javelin and you’ve got yourself the perfect Harley Quinn outfit.

If you’re on a tight budget this Halloween, a Harley Quinn costume might be one of the best and easiest choices in 2022.

4. The Spider-man Pointing at Each Other Meme

Thanks to Spider-man: No Way Home, fans were blessed with three Peter Parkers and, of course, the three actors didn’t hesitate to recreate the pointing-spider-man meme.

In order to recreate them meme yourself, you will need to get hold of two of your best friends (no one should complain since he is almost everyone’s favourite Marvel character) and order Spider-Man suits for all three of you (or, if you’re feeling up to the challenge, make them yourself). Then you can spend the whole evening pointing at one another and irritating everyone around you in the best way possible.

5. King Viserys – House of the Dragon

As with any character apart of the Game of Thrones franchise, a smattering of fake blood on your character will always give you bonus points (and possibly cause a couple of people around you sadness when they are reminded that their favourite characters are dead.

To capture the essence and sickliness of House of the Dragon‘s Viserys Targaryen you will need a white wig (preferably one that is thining), royal robes (as is only expected of a kind), the catspaw dagger, his crown and of course no outfit of King Viserys’ would be complete without his gold mask.

Viserys Targaryen is definitely going to be a popular character this year. You’ll have to go the extra mile with your costume in order to stand out as the best Targaryen this Halloween.

6. Black Widow – MCU

Everyone’s favourite spy and assassin turned Avenger is definitely a fun but simple pick. Most of her outfits throughout the movies are the same with a couple of little changes such as accent colours, the addition of the Avengers badge or her own emblem. For the most part, all you will need for Black Widow is an all-black outfit with the addition of some accessories, such as her Widow Bites and the jacket that she wears in Avengers: Infinity War. The only thing that consistently changes throughout the franchise is her hair, which has never been in the same style twice. So make sure you get the correct wig.

7. Jurassic World

If you’re looking for a group Halloween costume that’s as fun for you as it is entertaining for others, then might I suggest getting one person in your group to dress up as Owen Grady (Chris Pratt’s character – all the ensemble requires is a pair of boots you can move around in, grey pants and a faded green button-down shirt under a leather vest) and have everyone else go in dinosaur costumes. The dinosaurs can spend all evening chasing after or listening to whoever decides to go as Owen. It’ll be plenty of fun for everyone involved.

8. Velma

With it recently being confirmed that the Scooby Doo character is gay (which I don’t think came as a surprise to anyone), many fans of the iconic childhood show will be taking their shot and dressing up in costume as her at Halloween parties in 2022.

In order to turn yourself into the perfect Velma, you will need an orange sweater and knee-length socks paired with a red skirt and Mary Jane shoes. To complete the look add a pair of thick-framed square glasses and a wig for her iconic hairstyle. If you’re feeling extra creative you can carry around a magnifying glass and spend the evening searching for clues

9. The Little Mermaid

With the trailer for the new The Little Mermaid having just dropped, the popularity of the character has shot up. Show your support for Ariel by dressing up in her iconic mermaid outfit by wearing a purple bikini clam-shell top (you should be able to fashion one quite easily with craft supplies if you are unable to find one), a green skirt for her tail and of course her iconic red locks. Alternatively, you could decide to dress as human Ariel and wear her blue dress (which consists of a blue skirt and long-sleeve white shirt under a black corset-style piece) along with her giant blue bow and black pumps.

Again, expect this costume to be a popular choice for Halloween in 2022.

10. Miraculous Ladybug Costumes

While Ladybug and Cat Noir aren’t technically a couple in the show, this would make a great couple’s costume. For Ladybug, you will need her iconic red suit with black spots, her ladybug patterned yoyo, earrings and mask, along with blue contact lenses and a black-blue wig styled in her iconic pigtails. For Cat Noir’s outfit, you will need his all-black leather suit with the little bell acting as a zipper, his baton and his iconic black ring, along with large green contact lenses and a blonde wig with a pair of black cat ears.

11. Harry Styles

The former member of One Direction had made quite a name for himself over the years, becoming even more popular with his music and his increasingly flamboyant outfits. To recreate the look the singer (and now it seems actor) was sporting during the promotions for Don’t Worry Darling, you will need a yellow plaid blazer and a bright purple boa, the two colours clashing to give the iconic loudness that has been in most of the outfits Styles had donned in recent years.

12. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – Couples Halloween Costume

The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town since the two of them got together. If you’re a fan of the two, and are hoping that you and your boo will dress up as them, here are some tips on how you can recreate the outfits they wore in the image Kardashian posted to Instagram on the 4th of September.

To recreate Travis Barker’s look you’re going to need to purchase a lot of temporary tattoos and a short chunky chain to wear around your neck. Find a white graphic T-shirt and tuck the sleeves in or cut them off. For the pants you will need to find a pair of black jeans then take a little bit of bleach and being splashing it across the pants (make sure that when you do this you take the proper precaution and that you are wearing old clothes). Finally, you will need a pair of plain black shoes with white soles to complete the look.

For Kourtney Kardashian’s look, you will need a second graphic T-shirt, which you can wear over a long black long-sleeved shirt with a neckline that rises about the T-shirt. You will also need a pair of black gloves, long, knee-length pointed boots and a little black bag. Finally to complete the look you will need a long black skirt which you will cut so that there are four long pieces of material hanging around your legs. The back two lengths you can leave untouched. For the front two lengths, you will need to attack pairs of large grommets all the way down, finally completing your look.

13. Serena Williams

The story of the tennis athlete and her sister rising from nothing with the support of their father in the film King Richard touched the hearts of a lot of people. In order to properly capture the essence and power of Williams, you can take inspiration from one of her best on-court looks. You will only need a cropped Nike tank top and a Nike headband, paired with a pleated denim skirt and, of course, a tennis racket to bring the whole outfit together.

It’s easy and one of the best ideas for Halloween 2022.

14. Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken – Couples Halloween Costume

Barbie has been a popular doll among little girls since the toy first debuted and now Margot Robbie will be taking on the role of the businesswoman, astronaut and president that everyone has come to love so much. Why don’t you give her some more love by dressing up as her this Halloween? (Don’t forget to grab someone to be your Ken (who is being played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film).

All you will need for Barbie is a pair of bright pink neon shorts, a funky patterned leotard, and the neon yellow protective year and rollerblade. Barbie wouldn’t be Barbie without her multitude of accessories so remember to include the chunky pair of neon yellow hoop earrings and a patterned visor that matches the leotard. Finally put on a blonde wig and you will be the perfect recreation of Barbie.

For Ken’s outfit, you will need to get a second patterned visor, matching neon yellow knee pads and rollerblades, a bright pink shirt to match Barbie’s shorts and a patterned vest and shorts that’ll match Barbie’s leotard. Include a neon yellow fanny pack, wristbands, and a blonde wig to complete the ensemble.

15. Kate Sharma

Kate Sharma is one of the new additions to the Bridgerton (one of the most popular shows in 2022) cast in season 2 who very quickly became a fan-favourite due to her extensive amount of sass. Revisit 19th-century England by fitting yourself in your own dramatic ball gown, Kate is seen mostly in purples and darker blues so it would be good to stick to that colour scheme when looking for a regency dress that will match Kate’s favourite style. Who knows, perhaps by the end of the night you’ll have formed your own Anthony Bridgerton romance.

16. Ted Lasso

You could also decide to dress up as everyone’s favourite coach (and soon-to-be video game character). His outfit will definitely be an easy Halloween costume to pull off in 2022. All you need for the beloved character is a pair of white sneakers, long beige pants, and a white button-down under a blue jersey with the AFC Richmond logo on the side. Of course, Ted Lasso’s look would be incomplete without his iconic moustache, so don’t forget to include it. You could even walk around with a soccer ball if you don’t think your outfit is enough.

The fastest and most iconic costume you can don if you have no other options, or just feel like bringing back a classic. Find an old sheet in your home, cut a pair of eye holes into it and throw it over your head. You can even turn it into a group costume idea and get everyone in your friend group to don a sheet and a pair of sunglasses (to add some personality to your ghost and have a very chaotic photo shoot).

Don’t reinvent the wheel. The sheet-ghost is still one of the best Halloween costumes in 2022.

19. Anna Delvey – Inventing Anna

The story of Anna Sorokin and her scamming adventures had viewers equal parts entertained and annoyed. Her story and Julia Garner’s portrayal of her quickly became popular, and so I ask the question: why not turn her into a Halloween costume?

For her most notable outfit, you will need to get your hands on an off-the-shoulder red dress, large oversized sunglasses that you might expect to see on a really wealthy, judgemental person in a film and a pretty floral head scarf. Adopt the attitude of a rich heiress and you’ve got the perfect costume for your evening.

20. Elizabeth Holmes – The Dropout

It seems that 2022 is the year for scammer documentaries/movies and we found another one in Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, the woman behind the invention of the medical marvel machine known as the Edison device that didn’t do what it was said to do.

To accurately capture the essence of the CEO of the fraudulent company you need to get your hands on a black turtleneck sweater, a pants suit and a slicked-back blonde wig (if your hair isn’t already blonde) to show that you mean business. In addition to the ensemble, and as a way to bring the outfit together and really sell who you are to people, you can carry around a small glass vial.

21. Top Gun: Maverick

This year Tom Cruise starred in the sequel to his 1986 film Top Gun and fans went absolutely nuts for it. You too can be the best pilot alive, or rather look like the best pilot alive. To recreate his iconic look you will need a dark green pair of coveralls, a bomber jacket and the iconic Aviator Sunglasses that have become synonymous with both the actor and the character he plays.

Again, expect there to be quite a few Top Gun Halloween costumes in 2022. In order to be the best, you’ll need to add a little flair to your outfit.

22. Classic Costumes

Of course, if none of these options work for you and you’re hoping to just make a quick pickup before enjoying the rest of your evening, you can always stop at Party City and take a quick look around. They stock the most popular costumes so trying to find an option you will like shouldn’t be too much of a problem — unless you’re hoping to find the rhinestone-encrusted ensemble from Beyoncé’s renaissance drop, though I doubt anyone is looking to try and pull off something that ambitious. I mean… where on Earth are you going to find a silver pony?

As you can see, there are plenty of options and choices for your Halloween costume in 2022. Some are definitely more unique, but that’s just what makes Halloween Night all the more enjoyable.