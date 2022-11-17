20th Century and Scott Free are finally developing a new Alien movie starring Cailee Spaeny in the lead role.

In 1979 Ridley Scott directed the first film in what would later become the Alien franchise after James Cameron and David Fincher’s addition in 1986 and 1992 respectively. The sci-fi horror films feature a crew of humans and an android (and once a cat) travelling through space only to have to land on a planet, either on a mission due to a distress signal or because they crash landed on it, that acts as a home to Xenomorphs, a group of murderous aliens that slaughter their way through every living thing they can find. A fourth film, called Alien Resurrection, was directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet in 1997 and linked to the previous three through Sigourney Weaver, who would continue to reprise her role as the only person to survive any of the alien’s attacks, Ellen Ripley (who has since become one of the most iconic sci-fi women).

After the success of the franchise and its prequels (Prometheus and Alien: Covenant), there have been talks about bringing back the Xenomorphs once again in a new Alien 5. Let’s take a look at what is in store for audiences in the newly planned Alien movie.

Who Will Take On The Xenomorphs Next?

While nothing has been revealed about the plot of the new Alien movie, fans do know that Fede Alvarez (who has previously directed Don’t Breath, Evil Dead, and several other horror films) will be directing it.

There have also been rumours that Cailee Spaeny is being considered for the lead roles. In recent years the 25-year-old actress has had a couple of notable roles, including when she played Lily Schechner in the horror film The Craft: Legacy and Amara Namani in the sci-fi film Pacific Rim Uprising alongside John Boyega.

There has so far been no news about the rest of the cast.

Will Sigourney Weaver Reprise Her Role?

Some fans of the franchise have been campaigning for Weaver to make a return to the Alien franchise and once again help to defeat them through whatever means she can find after 25 years of not playing the character (similar to how Linda Hamilton reprised her role as Sarah Connor, another iconic sci-fi woman, in Terminator: Dark Fate).

The actress herself is reportedly more than happy to make a return to the character if Ridley Scott will have her, but she has also said that Ripley has done her part (several times over) and deserves a rest.

It will be interesting to see what the plan with the Xenomorphs is going to be and how the humans and their complementary companion androids are going to take them out this time. Will they be officially taken out for good or will Weyland-Yutani Corp finally get their hands on one of the aliens and make life incredibly difficult for everyone else?

20th Century and Scott Free are hoping to begin filming the new Alien movie by early 2023 at the latest.

