The CEO of Raspberry Pi said that the latest version of the device, the Raspberry Pi 5, would be set to release next year, with ten thousand units to hit the market by mid-2023. However, that statement was recently redacted as Ebon Upton revealed that supply pressures had impacted the production of the new single-board computers. This follows rumours that have been floating around as to whether a new Raspberry Pi device will be released. Fans were hoping that, similar to the release of the Pi 4, the latest version would be a surprise reveal.

As one of the most reliable and sturdy single-boarded computers, the Raspberry Pi series has been a hit within the tech world, especially for tech enthusiasts. And after some radio silence following an interview in which the company informed the media that they would be focusing their funds on improving Pi 4 instead of producing the Raspberry Pi 5, fans immediately began speculating on whether this was true. However, a recent interview with ExplainingComputers shows Ebon Upton as he breaks the disappointing news that the Raspberry Pi 5 will not be released in 2023.

What Is The Reasoning Behind This Decision?

It is no secret that the company has been experiencing issues with supply pressures. Ebon details how this has affected production in a significant way. This resulted in the decision to ultimately place the output on hold entirely to ensure no consumer was on a waiting list for the product. This follows the production of over one hundred thousand units that now have to be placed aside to accommodate this decision.

And while this may need to be clarified for customers as it implies that a good amount is available to purchase, Ebon further explains that their usual production would involve smaller companies placing orders enough to meet their needs. Therefore, the amount ordered is a few hundred units at a time. This means that instead of bulk sales to gigantic companies, the current versions of the Pi unit are only shipped out to smaller companies that base their hardware on the Pi platform.

In comparison, the Raspberry Pi 5 has seen a much larger scale production value, leading to the supply pressure issue the company is currently experiencing. And while the Pi 5 may not be released next year, that is not to say that it will not be released at all.

What Will The Company Be Doing In The Meantime?

Ebon further explains that the company wants to refrain from introducing a device that does not ramp properly and adequately and would end up eating into other Pi devices. He states that there is no straightforward production issue as they vary greatly. Therefore, the company would like to use 2023 to recover from this blow and look for a plausible way to move forward.

He mentions that this issue has slowed everything down but wants to reach a point where the Raspberry Pi 5 device will be something people can wake up wanting today and purchase the next. Of course, the company will probably see backlash for this decision. Still, it would be wiser to take more time to work on the device instead of releasing something that could ultimately damage its reputation.

