A couple of days ago, Cove Sean Owens busted out the AI, wondering what a Batman film would have looked like if filmed by Fritz Lang in 1926. The images do not disappoint. Owens titled the fake film The Caped Crusader and joked that it was “Produced by the now-defunct MJV5 Studio”, meaning that he had used version 5 of the AI Midjourney to create the images of 1920s Batman and Gotham.

Well-Designed Characters

The images included characters like Batman, the Joker, Catwoman and someone that looks like they could be Penguin. Batman is wearing a suit that looks like it combines Ben Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s Batman cowls with the iconic grey and black Batman suit. The cowl looks like it’s made of hard plastic until it gets to the shoulders and somehow merges into the fabric.

The character that looks like they could be the Penguin is wearing a wide-brimmed hat typically expected from gangsters in gothic noir films. His face is pale, and the whites and pupils of his eye are dark while his irises shine with the light reflecting off his face. Alternatively, he could also be a version of the Joker without his iconic smile.

The character more obviously intended to be the Joker has his iconic smile stretched far up his cheeks. His hair is messy, and his head is bent forward while his eyes stare at something outside the frame. His eyes are cast in shadows, and he is wearing a pin-stripped suit under an over-large jacket.

Catwoman is seen dancing with Batman in a formal suit. Her outfit is completely back and looks like it is made out of fabric. The ears of her mask are more reminiscent of Batman’s than a cat’s, but they are short and far enough back on her head to make it clear who she’s meant to be.

Epic Gothic Scenes

We also see two shots of different “movie” scenes. The first is of Batman, looking out over 1920s Gotham city accompanied by a Gargoyle. Given the gothic style of Gotham city, it seems like it was made to be filmed in black-and-white (“goth” is in the name), with dark shadows cast over most of the buildings, the only light brought by the cars driving through the streets and the many windows of city buildings.

The second scene is a black-and-white masterpiece that looks like it takes place in Gotham manor. The light shines through barred windows and what looks like a chandelier in a mostly dark room. The light is focused on two figures: Batman and an unknown man playing the piano. It could be a confrontation of some sort, or it could be a moment between Batman and Alfred. The image is fantastic and is another indicator that Batman films were meant to be shot in black and white.

TL;DR A Batman fan had AI design stills of a Batman film reminiscent of Fritz Lang’s style in the 1920s, redesigning both Batman and Gotham.

Each character, even the ones you don’t recognise, is brilliantly designed.

Gotham and Batman look like they were meant to be films in a black-and-white, gothic style.

