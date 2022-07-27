There are a bunch of upcoming MCU TV shows and movies that were left out of the announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that fans would love to have heard about.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gifted fans with all the news for the upcoming Phase 5 projects at the Hall H panel, which included six blockbuster films and six Disney+ live-action series, but there were plenty that fans were hoping to see that was left unannounced. With a full roster of projects, with veteran and rookie characters in the mix, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is primed for the Multiverse Saga, one that could rival the magnitude of The Infinity Saga.

There have been reports for plenty more upcoming MCU movies and TV shows that are currently left unannounced, but they are hopeful that they will receive some attention shortly, possibly at the D23 event later this year.

Armor Wars

Armor Wars is one of the only upcoming Marvel TV show announced before Phase 4. It is meant to be Don Cheadle’s first solo project and War Machine’s time to shine, despite his long history in the Iron Man movies. The series is expected to develop James Rhodes’ character, much like Disney+ has proven it can through projects like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This could also foster Riri Williams as Ironheart.

Deadpool 3

There cannot exist a Deadpool sans a beloved Ryan Reynolds, and he has proven so vital to the project that he managed to pull a director from his last two projects (The Adam Project and Free Guy), Shawn Levy, into the MCU to direct Deadpool 3. With Reynolds currently taking a break from acting, it will be a while before we can expect to hear more about the upcoming MCU movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

This project was announced in December 2020, and was filmed during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans are in for some fun as director James Gunn has called the project some of his best work. There is also a rumour that a new fan-favourite MCU character will be introduced.

Nova

With Avengers: Secret Wars having been confirmed, it spells crossover time for the MCU. While the studio needs to find a balance between introducing new characters to add depth to the roster of heroes, and also developing characters already on the roster. Adding a character like Nova to the MCU expands their reach into the cosmic branch of the MCU.

Okoye

A prominent figure in Wakanda Forever, the general of the Dora Milaje star is reportedly in talks to star in an “origin spin-off series” on Disney+ as Okoye.

Shang-Chi 2

This will be the sequel to Simi Liu and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings after its huge success. With how the movie has set up the main character for joining the Avengers in the future, the sequel is sure to play a huge role in the Multiverse Saga.

Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man is one of the most prolific franchises within the MCU that has proven time and time again, with new actors and old, that they can be a hit with fans. Sony is showing no signs of letting go of the movie rights to keep making Spider-Man movies and games. After the ‘reset button’ that was No Way Home, the floor is open to go in any direction with the character. But will Tom Holland return for Spider-Man 4?

Scarlett Johannsson – produced MCU Project

There is an upcoming mystery MCU movie project that has been teased by Kevin Feige that is said to be directed by our beloved ScarJo. While she and Disney seem to have settled their differences, the project is unknown at the moment, it is thought that she will give input on Thunderbolts if her past co-star from Black Widow is cast in it, Florence Pugh.

The Ten Rings

While a sequel was unofficially teased in a post-credits scene, Disney+ has every right to capitalize on the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While the sequel is lined up as a movie, it’s believed there is enough imagination to turn it into a series for Disney+ as well.

The Mutants

Showman that Kevin Feige is, he left the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con with more questions than answers when he mentioned that mutants would be coming to the MCU. After Ms Marvel was revealed to be a mutant and not an Inhuman, the fuse is finally lit for their entrance into the MCU.

Wakanda Series

Black Panther has recently seen a trailer released for its Wakanda Forever, and rumours have started circulating regarding a game, putting the franchise in a position to take over the MCU. The country of Wakanda, its supporting characters, and the culture surrounding the Black Panther hero are examples of some of the best world-building the MCU has to offer and offers so much for Disney+ to work with. This is definitely one of the upcoming MCU TV shows to look forward to.

Wonder Man

Although there have been no hints, Wonder Man has been hot in the rumour mill for a while. A classic Marvel comics character with ties with the majority of the 2000s Avengers stories, it’s only a matter of time before this versatile character gets added to the MCU.

World War Hulk

Hulk has been a staple since his introduction but has always been on the good side. What happens when that changes? Based on some of his comics, World War Hulk explores that school of thought.

Werewolf By Night

Possibly the biggest shock to not have been included in the SDCC panel was the rumoured Werewolf by Night which is the Halloween special from Michael Giacchino which marks his directorial debut. Filming for this project was confirmed in March and marks the next step in the spooky chapter after Moon Knight opened the door for the MCU’s Supernatural Branch.

The Multiverse Saga has been set up beautifully and has been happening for a year and a half already. Some fans feel like the saga is already too close to the end while others cannot wait for the next Phase to see more of these secret projects come to fruition. Hopefully, more information will follow soon and all eyes are on the upcoming D23 for answers.

Tell us, which upcoming MCU movies and TV shows are you most excited to see?