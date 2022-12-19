For quite a while now, TV has become probably the number one source of quality entertainment, rivalling the movies as far as sheer quantity is concerned (I mean seriously, how many hours of TV have we watched this year?). The 2022 season has proved one of the best in recent memory, with shows like House of the Dragon becoming landmarks for their respective genres. As we prepare to say goodbye to 2022, it’s time that we look ahead toward what lies on our screens next year; these are only a handful of the best new TV shows coming in 2023.

14. Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon Prime Video – March 2023 )

Based on the popular book written by Taylor Jenkins Reed, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of a famous rock band during the glory days of rock: the seventies. The show is set to be told in the style of a documentary, as we follow the band and become firsthand witnesses to the reasons why they finally split. The cast includes Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, and also recurring appearances by Timothy Olyphant.

If you’re a fan of music, or just enjoy the whole vibe of the seventies, then Daisy Jones & The Six will certainly be one of the best new TV shows to watch next year.

13. The Idol (HBO – 2023)

No release date for this one just yet, but, as far as we know, The Idol might prove to be one of the best new TV shows coming to HBO in 2023. For starters, The Idol stars Abel Tesfaye – better known as musician The Weeknd – as the head of a new-age cult. In the lead role, we have Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter, who’s set to make her TV debut with The Idol.

The cherry on top is that the show has Sam Levinson at the helm, who’s better known for his work in HBO’s Euphoria.

12. Secret Invasion (Disney+ – Early 2023)

Let’s face it: Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not exactly what most fans were expecting. Marvel and Disney aim to mend the faults of their previous run with the upcoming Phase Five, which will have Secret Invasion as one of its earliest chapters. Easily one of the best new TV shows from Marvel to see in 2023, Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as the MCU enters into yet another chapter of its intergalactic confrontations. The show is set to be the prequel to Armor Wars, which still has no release date over at Disney, but it’ll be unlikely to see it coming in 2023.

11. Ahsoka (Disney+ – 2023)

Another show that still doesn’t have an exact release date, but it has been confirmed as a 2023 Disney+ exclusive release, is Ahsoka. The show, set in the same continuity as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, focuses on Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson.

It seems as if Star Wars fans are on a roll these days, with Andor being one of the best things to come out of the franchise in decades. If Ahsoka can capture that momentum, then we might be about to see one of the best new TV shows on Disney+ released next year.

10. Fallout (Amazon Prime Video – TBA 2023)

Rumors about a Fallout TV show based on the video games by Bethesda have been circulating around the internet for quite some time. However, it seems all but confirmed that the show will be released at some point in 2023, with Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan credited as the series’ developers.

Starring Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLachlan, the show is said to capture the zany spirit of the games, which take place in a rather unique, retrofuturistic version of a nuclear post-apocalypse. Considering Nolan and Joy’s involvement in the project, there’s little doubt that Fallout might become of the best live-action video game adaptations ever developed.

9. Masters of the Air (Apple TV+ – Mid-Spring 2023)

A spiritual successor to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air reunites an amazingly talented crew that will no doubt produce one of the best new TV shows to ever be released on Apple’s streaming platform.

Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, and with episodes directed by True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga, Masters of the Air focuses on the USAF units of the Mighty Eighth during World War II.

8. Echo (Disney+ – Late 2023)

Based on the characters introduced in Hawkeye, Echo is set to close Marvel’s 2023 TV run with a bang. Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is set to return to her hometown in Oklahoma, but she’ll have to reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace her family in the process.

As one of the most sympathetic Marvel TV villains, giving Echo her own show sounds like a great decision for the MCU.

7. The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC – April 2023)

Just when you thought it was dead, The Walking Dead returns with yet another spin-off – only this time, it actually sounds pretty good. The Walking Dead: Dead City focuses on two fan-favorite characters: Maggie and Negan. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are back to reprise their roles, which is sure to please the fans of the original show.

Will Dead City be one of the best new TV shows coming in 2023? Maybe; at the very least, it has the star power to overcome some of the weaknesses that affected the rest of the Walking Dead spin-offs.

6. Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix – January 5, 2023)

Coming to Netflix early next year, Copenhagen Cowboy is a stylish neo-noir thriller directed by the master of neon himself, Nicolas Winding Refn. His first Danish-language production since 2005, the show follows an ex-criminal looking for her nemesis in the dangerous world of Copenhagen’s criminal underworld.

A hint of supernatural events and Refn’s trademark directing technique are more than reason enough to believe that Copenhagen Cowboy will become an instant classic for Netflix, and perhaps even one of the best new TV shows coming in 2023, period.

5. Shrinking (Apple TV+ – January 27, 2023)

What if your therapist ever told you everything on their mind when you told them about your most intimate secrets and insecurities? That’s the premise of Shrinking, a new comedy coming to Apple’s streaming service in late January. Starring Jason Segel as Jimmy Johns, a shrink who discovers that telling the truth during his sessions has some radical effects on the lives of his patients, and his own.

Also in the show is Harrison Ford as Dr. Phil Rhodes. Between this and the new Indiana Jones film, Ford is looking at the busiest year he’s had in years, and we’re looking at what might be one of the best new TV shows Apple has ever offered on its platform.



4. Mayfair Witches (AMC – January 8, 2023)

Set in the supernatural world created by Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches is a January release that will add a hint of Halloween to the early days of 2023. The show stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who learns that she’s the heiress of a powerful dynasty of witches.

Daddario alone should be enough reason to believe that Mayfair Witches is probably going to be one of the best new TV shows coming in January, but when you add a script penned by The Pacific‘s Michelle Ashford into the mix, you know we’re in for something great.

3. Gen V (Amazon Prime Video – TBA 2023)

Set to be released along with season 4 of The Boys, Gen V aims to introduce the Godolkin University arc from the comics to the diabolical world of Amazon’s The Boys. Production wrapped in September of this year, so we can expect a Summer release for this one – along with the usual amount of violence and gore.

2. Kaleidoscope (Netflix – January 1, 2023)

Releasing on the very first day of 2023, Netflix is looking to open the year strongly with this rather intriguing experimental thriller. The series is divided into eight episodes and Netflix will always shuffle the order in which they play, delivering a unique experience for anyone who watches the show.

A randomized series sounds like a revolutionary idea, but will that be enough for Kaleidoscope to become one of the best new TV shows coming to Netflix in 2023? Of course it can – especially with none other than Giancarlo Esposito in the lead role.

1. The Last of Us (HBO – January 15, 2023)

Perhaps one of the most anticipated TV releases of 2023, The Last of Us is an all-star adaptation of the classic Sony video game. Set in post-apocalyptic America, The Last of Us chronicles the travels of Joel and his young companion, Ellie.

With a star-studded cast that has Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones Bella Ramsey as the leads, The Last of Us promises to be one of the best new TV shows coming next year – and might even prove to be the best new HBO show coming to the channel.

