The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released in 2011 and was instantly successful in the gaming world. Set 200 years after Oblivion’s events, the main story focuses on the Dragonborn and their mission to defeat Alduin the World-Eater, a dragon destined to destroy the world. The open-world game has treasures and funny Easter Eggs hidden everywhere, and players are still finding new ones twelve years later. The most recent discovery to surprise Skyrim players was found in one of the earliest explored dungeons in the game: Bleak Falls Barrow.

Finding a Small Hidden Treasure

Reddit user Extension_Travel3535 discovered a small secret while exploring Bleak Falls Barrow again and decided to share it with the rest of the Skyrim community. They posted a video of their character approaching the front door of Bleak Falls Barrow, but rather than go inside, they head to the left and down a path that seemingly leads to nowhere.

The path is along the dungeon’s outskirts and leads to a little nook where players will find a satchel and a lockbox containing some early-game loot. It’s not a massive amount, but considering how early players explore Bleak Falls Barrow, every little piece of loot makes a difference.

This discovery is even better because it doesn’t take much travelling to stumble across, only a slight detour around a side of the building you might not have explored and might still be surprising to you in Skyrim.

Response to the Discovery

Players were great about the discovery, with some joking about how they now needed to restart Skyrim or constantly remind themselves about the new loot spot when replaying the game. r/C1OV3RD13LD commented with mild exasperation, “of course there’s another spot at BFB I’m gonna have to go to on a new play through. there’s this, the chest at the bottom of the giant spiral hole, the chest behind the word wall, the chest to the left of the stairs out of the word wall room, and the underwater ruins on the outside of the cave exit”.

Others were affectionately frustrated that, after years of playing and exploring the massive open-world game, there were still secrets they’d failed to uncover. With all the discoveries being made, one or two players were suspicious that Bethesda was adding new secrets to Skyrim on the down-low just to make players question themselves.

Elder Scrolls Fans’ Hopes for the Future

The Elder Scrolls VI has been in development since 2018, and excitement has only grown with Bethesda’s silence about the project. Fans are constantly debating features that might appear in the game and can’t wait for Starfield to drop, as it will more than likely be followed with news about Elder Scrolls VI.

Fans hope Bethesda continues to add hidden secrets in their future Elder Scrolls games, so years down the line, players are still stumbling upon loot they never knew existed.

