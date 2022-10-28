God of War Ragnarok is almost here. The follow-up to Fortress of Solitude’s 2018 Game of the Year promises to be one of the biggest games of 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most highly anticipated new games of 2022, to the point where fans have been waiting for any new information with bated breath, dying for the latest updates. The game will be a direct sequel to the previous instalment of the God of War franchise, 2018’s God of War.

Thanks to all that has been shared, we know a fair bit about the coming game, like the layout of the map of the Nine Realms (thanks to the Special edition that came with a map along with the steelbook display case), some snippets of combat gameplay, the cinematic release trailer, and the story trailer.

Now, with just a week and a half left before one of the best games of 2022 releases, let’s take a deep dive into everything you need to know about God of War Ragnarok so far.

Although the release date has seen some delays, it has officially been slated for November 9th, 2022. PlayStation tweeted on the official Twitter account, “God of God of War Ragnarok launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022. More info from Santa Monica Studio” – PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2022.

Although it is wonderful that PlayStation had given us an official tweet, we all learnt about the release date when Sony Santa Monica Studio surprised their waiting fans with a ‘Father and Son’ cinematic trailer at the PlayStation Showcase event in 2021.

2. Release Trailer

Even before the release trailer, we were presented with a brief and cryptic reveal trailer teaser at the PS5 Showcase in 2021 that showed us Norse symbols that confirmed that “Ragnarök is coming”. As the previous game had been set in the backdrop of Norse realms, this didn’t come as too much of a shock to fans until they realised that that is the whole premise of the next game. Kratos can be heard in the background, warning his son Atreus as well as the unsuspecting viewers that we “must prepare” ourselves for what we now know to be the coming apocalypse.

The God of War Ragnarok release trailer shared the expected release date and showed fans a little of what they can expect from the game. Picking up where 2018’s God of War left off. We get to see Kratos and Atreus facing off against a wide variety of enemy creatures in the icy landscapes of the realm of the Norse gods that they find themselves in, before looking up to see the massive wolf looking on from the distance.

3. God of War Ragnarok Story Trailer

The story trailer for God of War Ragnarok debuted during the September 2022 State of Play showcase and gave us a good peek into what is happening after the events of the first game. The heart of the trailer is the changing dynamic of the father-son relationship that drew fans in for 2018’s God of War. In the story trailer, we get the sense that there is some growing tension between the father and son and that it might stem from Atreus’ struggle with whom Fate says he is meant to be.

The story trailer starts with Atreus touching a tree, much like the way that God of War (2018) began. As Atreus has grown up, he has gotten older and seems to have different ideas about what they should do, expressing a desire to be the protector now, instead of being treated like a young boy.

The God of War Ragnarok story trailer, and presumably the game itself, has a lot of focus on the idea of fate and how we can let ourselves become bound to it if we don’t try to steer our destiny. This is especially pertinent because everyone seems to have their ideas about whom Atreus is (revealed at the end of God of War (2018)). Everyone wants to know if he is going to live up to the name of whom he discovers he is, or if he is going to make his destiny the way that Kratos has and has declared.

In the trailer we also see some very large wolves that appear to have some kind of tie to Atreus (probably because of his half-Norse nature), as he shoots arrows that seem to cut through the sky spectacularly, changing from day to night with a wolf following the arrow. This might have something to do with the large Fenrir-like wolf that turns to face the pair to see out the cinematic sequence in the release date trailer, but only time will tell.

At the end of the story trailer, we get to see Kratos trading some blows with Thor, a taste of the epic battles that are to come.

4. Story

Years have passed since the events of the 2018 predecessor, as indicated by a now older and more confident Atreus. We can even see that his giant genes are starting to show. Becoming rebellious against his father, Kratos must wrestle with this rebellious streak, as well as the knowledge they both gained at the end of the previous game about what Atreus’ true identity is.

Kratos and Atreus must face an epic adventure together once again, this time the impending Ragnarök, the legendary Norse version of an apocalypse. The pair must travel through the Nine Realms once again, but unlike in the last game where we only actually saw six of the nine, more of the realms are available to us, adding the last three: Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and of course, Asgard.

Kratos has made some enemies for himself, that Atreus now has to fight against as well. In God of War Ragnarok, we know that the father and son duo will have to face those past enemies like Freya, as well as new ones that may be holding the same kind of grudge, like Thor or the All-Father Odin himself. Luckily, they do not have to do so completely alone, as they will find allies along the way. The game introduces Angrboda, “one of the last remaining giants” and the mother of Loki’s children according to Norse Mythology. We also find an unlikely ally in Tyr, the Norse god of war, who is incidentally a son of Odin and half-brother of Thor and Baldur (that name should sound familiar to God of War players). Imprisoned by his father, Tyr more than likely has some daddy issues that we are going to be taking advantage of.

According to the details that appear on the PlayStation store listing description:

“Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as hostile Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.”

5. Gameplay

During the God of War Ragnarok story trailer, we were graced with a quick glimpse at some combat and gameplay that we will get to enjoy in the upcoming title. For starters, Kratos is wielding an arsenal of various weapons against his enemies. He can be seen using his iconic Blades of Chaos to cut through enemies on the battlefield, but now he also uses the massive and legendary Leviathan Axe, which he can throw and recall to him just like in the first game.

We also see the Guardian Shield return to bash his foes while he uses a host of new abilities. Join Kratos and Atreus as they have to fight several different colossal-sized creatures, which they are sure to cut down with the different weapons of war. Kratos never fights alone, as Atreus joins in with his bow and arrow, much like he did in the previous title.

6. Combat is More Aerial

Kratos has always been a flurry of steel when fighting, throughout the original trilogy and the mythic journey of God of War (2018). Combat in the first Norse title was very methodical in comparison to the original trilogy, but Kratos still had his feet planted firmly on the ground. While we don’t think that Kratos is going to get his beloved late jump button back, it seems like the devs have made their best efforts to add some dynamics to combat with the ability to catapult across platforms using a grappling-style chain, vaulting into enemies to deliver a hefty blow from above.

7. Ending of God of War (2018)

If you are sensitive to spoilers or haven’t played God of War (2018) in its entirety yet, please skip this section as it contains spoilers for the end of the predecessor title.

It isn’t until the end of the game that Kratos and Atreus discovered the true identity of Atreus’ mother, the late wife of Kratos. They knew her as Faye, but she was the giantess Laufey, making Atreus half-god and half-giant. Because of his parentage, Atreus has another name: Loki. Yes, THE Loki, the one from Norse mythology that is often portrayed as a trickster god, sometimes with the ability to shapeshift into other creatures. It is also after the big revelation of both mother and son’s identities that we are told about the coming Fimbulwinter, the three-year-long ‘great winter’ that spells the end of times and the coming Ragnarök, the Norse apocalypse.

The game itself ended with the pair looking at an ominous mural in Jotunheim that depicted Kratos’ death. Is it possible that Ragnarök can only be diverted with his sacrifice? Kratos is famous for forging his own destiny. Of course, we are given a post-credits scene that shows the duo returning to their home where Thor appears to Kratos several years after they have ended their heartfelt journey to lay Atreus’ mother’s ashes to rest. Kratos asks the Norse god what he wants. What he wants could be one of two things. He could be asking for Kratos’ help to subvert the coming end of the world, or (more likely) he could be coming for revenge after Kratos killed his sons Magni and Modi, as well as his brother Baldur.

8. Cast

We have some returning cast members, and some new ones, namely the characters that were and were not a part of the previous title. In God of War Ragnarok, we have Adam Harrington as Sindri, Alistair Duncan as Mimir, Ben Prendergast as Tyr, Christopher Judge reprising his role as Kratos, Danielle Bisutti as Freya, Laya Hayes as Angrboda, Richard Schiff as Odin, Robert Craighead as Brok, Ryan Hurst as Thor, Sunny Suljic as Atreus and Usman Ally as Durlin.

9. Director

This might come as some disappointing news to some players, but Cory Barlog, the director who was made internet famous by his role as director of the 2018 God of War will unfortunately not be directing the next chapter. In his place, Eric Williams will be taking over the directors’ chair, a fitting place for him having a hand in the God of War franchise since 2004.

Williams chatted to the folks at GamesRadar+ about what his new position means for the video games series’ future.

“Staying true to what we did last time, it’s keeping the father-son relationship moving. it doesn’t just stop, like, ‘oh, we finished this for mom, we’re good.’ No, like, there’s a lot more that goes on in life, and it continues moving forward.”

“Last time, it was one kid with a lot of adults talking,” Williams continued. “This is like, well, there are some different perspectives. We’re gonna see it from a kid’s perspective in the world, figuring things out that they thought were black and white, or maybe much more grey, and a lot more family dynamics.”

10. End of an Era

It has, unfortunately, been confirmed by both Barlog and Williams that this God of War sequel is going to be the end of the Norse Era for the franchise. The Norse Era was only intended to be a duology, mainly to set it completely apart from the Greek trilogy. We do not doubt that we will be given the conclusion to this era that we deserve.

But what does this mean for God of War as a franchise? After the end of the Greek Era (with all the prequels and PSP releases included), I’m sure that some people despaired at the thought that the franchise was ending, only to be shocked by the exploration of a different pantheon of deities. It seems unlikely that the franchise is just going to end there, especially after teasing the existence of other realms and pantheons such as the Egyptian, Japanese and Celtic gods in Kratos’ world.

So while we can despair the end of an era in God of War Ragnarok, there is no need to fear the end of the franchise (from what we can tell).

11. Accessibility Features

One thing that Sony Santa Monica Studio has emphasized is the extensive accessibility features that they have included in God of War Ragnarok. The official PlayStation blog posted back in May 2022 about the features that they had added, as well as the ones that were building on previously added accessibility features.

“Not only have we redesigned our UI to allow for more flexibility and readability, but we have also rebuilt controller remapping from the ground up and added more customization to our combat and interaction systems. We have retained all our accessibility features from 2018’s God of War and expanded upon them to include more than 60 ways to adjust [the] gameplay to best suit your style and needs.”

“We are committed to improving accessibility and customization for everyone. We can’t wait to tell you details about our other categories of accessibility features like combat/aim assists, puzzle/minigame assists, HUD adjustments, camera tuning, auto pick-up, and much more. We are so thankful for all the support from our accessibility consultants and the greater accessibility community for sharing their thoughts to make God of War Ragnarok the most accessible God of War ever. We can’t wait to share more with you as we get closer to launch.”

12. Will God of War Ragnarok be PS5 Exclusive?

The short answer to this question is no. In the official tweet, PlayStation announced that the title will be released on both PS4 and PS5. It will, however, be a PlayStation exclusive. PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst confirmed that the next God of War game is going to be a cross-gen release.

“Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 – for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7, we’ll continue looking at that. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.”

Like many of their previous titles, this doesn’t mean that the game won’t eventually be remastered for PC, the way that Horizon Zero Dawn and many of the Sony Spider-Man games have been. This, however, is unlikely to happen for God of War Ragnarok for another good two years.

Are you as excited about the release of God of War Ragnarok as we are?