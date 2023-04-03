Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer is packed with Easter eggs and hidden details. Check out our list of 10 things you might have missed!

Secret Invasion is finally almost here. The upcoming Disney+ show starring Samuel L. Jackson finally dropped a trailer, and it has everyone talking. Reprising his role as Col. Nick Fury yet again, the former head of SHIELD is returning to EarthEarth to face Earth’sEarth’s latest threat.

The trailer that Marvel dropped has a lot of twists and turns and a lot of information to take in all at once. First, we get insight into the people fighting on his side and those against them. Then Marvel tells us to trust no one because they could all be shape-changers infiltrating Fury’s closest circles. With all the new information in the trailer, here are 10 things that you missed about the trailer.

10. Timeline Confirmed

One of the biggest questions that everyone has about the series is where it falls in the MCU timeline. The question has been answered thanks to one of the other main characters, Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. In the trailer, he speaks to Nick Fury and reveals how bad things have gotten since he has been gone. Thanks to Spider-Man: Far From Home, we know that Fury has been in space, while Talos has been taking his place and standing in for his role. This confirms that the timeline fits in post-Avengers: Endgame.

9. Headstone Number 2

This isn’t the first time that Nick Fury has been presumed dead. The first time we saw a headstone in his honour was after Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with a stone that said his name and had the beginning of Ezekiel 25:17 engraved on it. “The path of the righteous man….”

In the trailer for Secret Invasion, we see that Fury has a different headstone. This time it has his name and a new Bible verse, John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” This is more than just a continuity error. It is actually a new headstone. This leads to the confirmation of the timeline because it is presumed that this was his new headstone made for him after Thanos’ Snap.

8. Still No Avengers

Through the dialogue and through the newspaper that we get a quick shot of, we learn that there are still no Avengers coming to save the day. So Fury mentions that he has to fight this one alone. Of course, this could be because there is still no formal roster of new Avengers assembled after the devastation of the last few years in the MCU. Still, it’s also part of the plot. Because of the level of infiltration that the Skrull have managed to get away with, Fury has a few people like Maria Hill, Everett Ross, James Rhodes and Talos that he can trust, but he has no way of knowing if they are who they say they are.

7. A Connection to Captain America

We don’t know much about Sonya Falsworth other than that she works for British Intelligence and that she and Fury go way back. However, the trailer to Secret Invasion hints that there is more than meets the eye and that she might have some interesting familial connections. As it turns out, she is related to James Montgomery Falsworth (I think the surname gives it away), who was a Captain America’s Howling Commandos unit member, which was revealed in Captain America: The First Avenger.

6. Character finally revealed

We have been wondering who Emilia Clarke might be playing in the series, as we know she was there, just didn’t know what she was doing. Thanks to the trailer, it is now confirmed that she is playing one of the Skrull. What you might have missed is that she is playing G’iah, the daughter of Talos, all grown up after the events of Captain Marvel. It’s also difficult to tell which side she is on because she seems to be in opposition to her father. Still, she also doesn’t seem to be a part of the rogue faction because she goes out of her way to warn Nick Fury about what the enemy Skrull plans to do to him.

5. Enemy Objective

Speaking of what the enemy has planned, the trailer gives us a good look at who the enemy is and what they are planning. We learn that the big bad of the season is Gravik, the leader of the rogue faction of Skrull. He will be played by Kingsley Ben-Adir and leads the revolt against Talos and humanity. As for their plans, the cell of rogues has a large-scale experiment underway with a massive device hidden somewhere in Russia that Fury is on a mission to stop.

4. Super-Skrull

During a particularly heated trailer scene, Gravik stretches out his arm and attacks an off-screen enemy. His abilities seem slightly different than the average Skrull, which could mean he is the first appearance of the MCU’s version of Super-Skrull. In the original comics, the Super-Skrull had the abilities of the entire team of Fantastic four. So is it possible that whatever their plan is might have enhanced his capabilities?

3. Talos Dies??

This one is a bit of a stretch, but all signs are pointing at this. Hopefully, he doesn’t die, but from the trailer, it looks like he isn’t doing too well. We see a moment when a convoy is attacked by a group of helicopters. After that, a female figure (that looks a lot like G’iah) is leaning over a body while aircraft are soaring overhead. We also see a different scene where Talos is a little messed up, so we are preparing our little hearts for the worst. It would explain why Fury has to do this alone.

2. U.S. Department of Damage Control

For a brief moment, we see a logo on a briefcase (see what I did there?) that identifies it as the Department of Damage Control. The contents of the suitcase are simply a specimen labelled “Cull”. After SHIELD fell apart thanks to its Hydra corruption, the DODC is the leading government agency behind studying and containing the extraordinary and extraterrestrial threats that Earth constantly faces. From how Fury isn’t exactly running to them for help and the shady path it introduces, the Skrull might have infiltrated them. Still, we will have to wait for the series to know.

1. Saving the World One Last Time

While leaving the mausoleum, a safe house filled with gear, Fury hints that this might be his last fight. Whether he is retiring or meeting his demise for real this time, this might be Fury’s last chance at saving the world.

Did you notice anything in Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer that we didn’t?