Since James Gunn and Peter Safran took their places as the co-heads and co-CEOs of the recently dubbed DC Studios, fans have been worried about what will and won’t be cut from the new DCU. Gunn has cut away a lot of what he felt was getting old, to make place IPS and superheroes to blossom. Despite that, there is still some confusion that is carrying on from previous years, like DC having three active Batmen in play before the new co-heads took over. While they are trying to whittle the number of “alternative” characters active at a single time, James Gunn has confirmed a soft reboot for the DC Universe. With that being said, some fans want all other Gotham protectors to be scrapped, and for Idris Elba to take over and play the role of Batman.

So now this raises even more questions. The filmmaker had confirmed he would kick off this soft reboot with a Superman film set in Clark Kent’s Metropolis days when he was a reporter. And if we get a new Superman, what does that mean for the rest of the popular DC heroes? While most character roles have been up in the air (Superman included), fans have begun to speculate on who could fill the role of Batman in this soft reboot. And one unlikely actor has made it into the mix who could turn out to be the perfect person to play the Dark Knight. And that is none other than Idris Elba.

Here are ten reasons Idris Elba should play Batman in James Gunn’s DCU reboot.

10. Idris Elba is An Iconic Black Actor

No doubt, if Idris were cast as the next Batman, many people would be angry for the same reasons they are when it comes to Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. However, various people have taken on the mantle of Batman in the DC comics. In fact, multiple people are taking on the mantle of different heroes in the DC universe. For example, the Flash is more than just Barry Allen, with Wally West and Jay Garrick also taking turns in the Scarlet Suit. Now, you are probably wondering what this has to do with Idris being an iconic black actor.

Simply put, many will argue that a black actor should not play Bruce Wayne as the character is white. And while this is true, Bruce Wayne is not the only version of Batman. In fact, people of various ethnicities have taken on the mantle of the Dark Knight in the comics. Therefore, there is no reason Idris would have to play Bruce specifically to be a successful Batman. Furthermore, having Idris wear the Batman suit will create diversity in the DCU and allow younger kids with darker skin to feel a sense of representation. This is especially true when an actor as iconic as Idris is wearing the mantle.

9. He Has Played Roles Similar to Bruce Wayne’s Batman

Now, while we have already established that Idris would not need to play Bruce Wayne in order to play Batman, it does not change that he can pull it off. As we have seen in his role as the titular character of the popular TV series Luther, Idris perfectly encapsulated the afflictions of the struggling detective. In many ways, John Luther and Bruce Wayne are similar, with Idris describing the character as Batman without the cape. However, not only is John Luther incredibly smart, with his intelligence being unrivalled by anyone in the show, but he is very dark.

The opening scene of the series shows John chasing down a sex offender to find the location of their most recent victim. When he chases the man into an abandoned warehouse, the paedophile ends up dangling off a ledge. John gets the information he needs and lets the criminal fall to their death, showing no mercy in a manner similar to Batman. In a way, the detective may be worse than the Dark Knight as the caped hero has taken a no-kill vow. However, before he took this vow, Batman was merciless in the comics.

8. No More Bruce Wayne/Batman Origin Story

Again, this relates to the concept of Idris taking on the mantle of a different Batman. However, this does not necessarily mean he has to play someone from the comics. Perhaps, we can see a different version of Bruce Wayne without exploring his origin story. However, if we do explore an origin story, it might not necessarily have to be that of comic book Bruce Wayne. To take things a bit further, James Gunn could present fans with an origin story for a black Batman who has suffered or experienced trauma from issues that plague the black community.

Incorporating a “woke” narrative into an utterly fresh retelling of a well-known character would be much easier than changing an already established storyline. So, while Batman is an iconic hero, Bruce Wayne is only one face behind the mask. There is no reason Idris cannot don the face of a new man behind the mask that is not Bruce. A significant complaint with race switching in films is that it is done to popular characters with established ethnicity, meaning no room for creativity.

The DCU leaves room for a new story, a new face, and a new Batman. This breaks away from these unoriginal retellings of the same story that tries to preach inclusivity but ends up ruining a perfectly good story. Doing something new can be risky but would be better received by audiences everywhere.

7. Idris Elba Could Make Way for Other Black Heroes in the DCU

As has already been established, Idris is a huge presence in the film industry. And while we have seen him take on the mantle of many comic book characters, such as Heimdall in the MCU and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad (2021), they are not as established as someone like Batman or Superman. Of course, with the actor having played a character in the DCEU already, it lessens the likelihood of him playing Batman. However, it does not change the impact it would have on the superhero film industry if he took on this role.

So far, many black heroes have appeared in various on-screen superhero universes. For example, Anthony Mackie has replaced Chris Evans as Captain America in the MCU, but this took over a decade to come to fruition. With the DCU essentially having to start from its infancy again, how long will we wait before we see more diversity in the superheroes on screen? It would make sense for James Gunn to give Batman’s role to Idris and simultaneously mark the beginning of a new era for the DCU. This could welcome an array of other black actors to take on the mantle of prominent superheroes, whether as a legacy or a Golden Age hero.

Furthermore, this could also mean more characters in DC’s extended universe can be entirely focused on. Various other Justice League and Justice Society members are people of colour. For example, Starfire and Raven are great examples of heroes that a diverse cast could play. Idris donning the mantle of Batman could mean more exposure for such characters.

6. Idris Elba is a Talented Actor

While many of the previous points pertain to the influence Idris would have on the filming industry, his acting talents are another good reason why he is perfect for the role. Looking at his work so far, it becomes clear why he is considered an iconic presence in the industry. With that being said, it is without a doubt that Idris would be able to capture the essence of Batman’s character. As mentioned above, he has played roles similar to Bruce Wayne’s Batman and could easily bring that dark and gritty personality to life on screen.

If the actor were to take on the role of a legacy Batman character like Tim Fox, it would also be a role he could easily pull off. While Tim does not have the same problem as Bruce Wayne, the character certainly follows a dark path before eventually realising he can do good. There is much agonising done by this character that Idris would have no issue bringing out his darker side to bring Tim to life. He will still do a great job regardless of which Bat he plays.

5. He Has the Voice to Play Batman

Now, everybody knows when Bruce Wayne throws on his suit, he also must change his voice to sound more menacing. In addition, he does so to ensure he is not recognised by criminals when he is not wearing the suit. Of course, this would require the actor playing the role to be able to bring their voice down to the point where it is intimidating but not silly. While Christian Bale may have been one of the most iconic Batmen, his Batman voice was laughable. Where Idris is concerned, the actor probably would not sound like he was recovering from a cold.

While there is technology that can help create the perfect voice for the hero, it would make sense to cast someone who already ticks all the boxes. And when it comes to Idris, we know he can tap into a menacing, low volume that won’t end up sounding too cartoonish. This is a big reason actors such as Jensen Ackles are seen as great fits to don the suit, as sounding intimidating comes naturally. John Luther is probably the closest we will get to seeing Idris try his hand at the Batman voice, but one can assume that he would do a great job.

4. He Can Fill Out Batman’s Suit

We all know Batman is a huge, muscular guy in the comic books. And naturally, when casting an actor in the role of someone that big, you would need a star with a body to match. Many of the actors who wore the suit had to bulk up considerably for the role. For example, Christian Bale had to bulk up for his role in The Dark Knight by eating every 2-3 hours, going to the gym six times a week, and doing 3-hour sessions daily. As a result, he increased his weight from 53kg to 85kg, which is quite impressive.

With a towering 6’2-inch height and an 85kg build, Idris certainly has the physique to play the Caped Crusader. And as a man pushing his 40s, it is impressive that he still manages to build muscle and continue to work out. The British actor would easily fill out Batman’s suit without changing his current routines. In the comics, Bruce Wayne’s Batman is also 6’2, but tanks in at 95kg. So, of course, since we have seen someone of Idris’ build fill out the suit before, there is no reason why the actor would not gain an additional 10kg if he took on the role.

3. We Would Be Getting a More Mature Batman

There is no nice way of saying things about someone’s age, but there is one problem with Idris taking on the mantle of Batman; he is too old. In terms of playing a superhero who would have to do some of their own stunts, this might not be the most plausible role. A younger actor, say in their mid-30s, would probably be a wiser choice as a casting decision. Therefore, Idris is perhaps five or ten years too late to the party. However, that does not mean he cannot play the hero at all.

When it comes to Justice League’s Batman, he is much more mature than the version we see, for example, in Christian Bale’s Dark Knight franchise. If Idris takes on the role, he would no doubt be playing an older version of whichever Batman is chosen. And this would be an excellent way for James Gunn to establish a new DCU. JL Batman is much more mature, experienced, and wiser than the previous versions we have seen on the big screen. This also means he is much darker in nature (and consistently more brooding), which would be a great fit for the actor.

He would essentially be taking on the role of leader instead of starting from scratch. Idris’ Batman would have to be an authority figure for his team while also mentoring his successors, such as Robin, who eventually blooms into Nightwing. If this is the direction James Gunn ends up going, it would be crucial to cast someone like Idris Elba, as he is no stranger to playing mature, wise characters like Batman.

2. Fans Wanted Idris Elba Instead of Ben Affleck in 2013

This may come as a shock to many fans who were in an uproar following Ben Affleck’s casting as Bruce Wayne in Zack Snyder’s DCEU. However, there were a good number of fans who felt Idris would make for a better Batman on-screen. While the majority were upset because they thought Affleck could not live up to Christian Bale’s take on the character, many were vying for other actors to take his place. Ultimately, Affleck has now become the face of Batman, similar to how Robert Downey Jr. will forever be immortalised as Tony Stark. It is challenging to imagine Batman as anyone other than Affleck and Superman as anyone other than Henry Cavill.

But with the prospect of an entirely new slate being presented to us by James Gunn, now is the perfect time for fans’ wishes to come to fruition. If you have read this far, there is no way to disagree with Idris taking the role after being scouted by fans for Batman over a decade ago. However, there is a reason many feel the actor can pull the character off, and the reasons listed here are just some of why fans have collectively agreed. However, Batman is not the only hero fans would like to see Idris play in the DCU, with many also hoping to see him as Jon Stewart’s Green Lantern.

1. Idris Elba Would Make the Perfect Timothy Fox

In 2020, it was announced that Lucius Fox’s son, Timothy, would take over the Batman mantle in the comics. At this point in time, Bruce Wayne’s Batman had been dead for years, and it was time for someone new to step up to the plate. As Timothy is a black man, there would be very little room for backlash from fans, as Idris would perfectly fit the mould. And this means there would be no issues of “blackwashing” or “race-swopping” as it would be comic-book accurate. What makes this even more exciting is the fact that we would be getting a completely new story and character still linking to an iconic hero.

As the eldest son of Lucious, Timothy always had a strained relationship with his father. Much of this stemmed from Timothy’s dislike for Batman, whom Lucius closely worked with. Of course, this was not based on concrete facts, but they eventually resolved their issues in the Pre-Crisis DC universe. Following the Crisis on Infinite Earth, we do not see Timothy again until the end of Dark Nights: Death Metal. However, he returned to the comics when the Future State comic series was announced.

In this timeline, Timothy is involved in a car accident that left him estranged from his family. He decides to attend a military academy before abruptly finding himself back in Gotham City following a large-scale hunt by the Magistrate to eradicate all vigilantes. Upon hearing of the apparent passing of Bruce Wayne’s Batman, Timothy (who, at this point, referred to himself as Jace Fox) would take up the mantle of the Caped Crusader.

However, Idris’ age might be a problem again, as we can assume Jace was in his early to late twenties when taking on Batman’s mantle. On the other hand, of course, James Gunn does not need to give us an origin film for how Timothy became Batman, and we could look at the hero later in his life to see where it takes him. Either way, Idris would be a spot-on casting decision for Timothy’s Batman.

Do you think Idris Elba should play Batman in James Gunn’s DCU?